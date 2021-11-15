C.J. Mosley says Jets 'still believe' in Robert Saleh's 'all gas, no breaks' identity

C.J. Mosley tackle vs Bills

In the beginning of the season, Jets first-year head coach Robert Saleh made the team's mantra very clear: "All gas, no breaks."

He didn't say it was going to mean big play after big play, but for the Jets to give full effort every single game. Despite the team's 2-7 start, defensive captain C.J. Mosley said that mindset is still the same after their 45-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

"We're not trying to become anybody else, we're trying to build our own identity," Mosley said. "When coach Saleh came here, he had the identity that he wanted and he still believes in that identity. And it's the "all gas, no breaks" or whatever phrase you want to use. He's installed what he wants this team to look like.

The Jets defense allowed 489 total yards of offense to Josh Allen and the Bills, as he threw for 350 yards and the team ran for another 139 yards. Mosley went on to say that there isn't just one thing that the defense can do to fix everything, but the team can still stick together.

"Nah, I can't put a finger on it, because if it was that simple the job would've been fixed already," Mosely said. "I felt we did a decent job in the run game today, obviously got a lot of plays on the backend. This defense works collectively. Foley [Fatukasi] put it best when we called it up, we have to check our inner self. We're at a position now where it's human nature for people to start splitting up, people start pointing fingers, people start doing anything besides the things it takes to win football games or be successful in life.

"So no that's really just a football thing when things aren't going right, people start looking for the easy way out. As long as I'm here and I have a 'C' on my chest, I know I can't let that happen. If players start to see that or if we start to see that, we got to make sure we're calling each other out. We all have a job here, and we all came here for a certain reason. When you start talking about wins and losses, the big picture can kind of get lost.

Mosley continued by saying that the goal is always to win a championship, but acknowledged how challenging that can be for a team to accomplish.

"We're here to win a championship. That's a hard thing to do. I've been in the league seven years and I've only won one conference championship, it's a hard thing to do. That's why we play this game, that's why you go to work everyday, that's why you practice every day, that's why you try to execute every day, that's why you build relationships with your brothers and your teammates and the organization, fall in the with the fans and all that."

He knows the Jets have to stay close together for the rest of the season, and hold each other accountable.

"That's one thing that we have to make sure that doesn't happen, we got to make sure we stay as close knit as possible," Mosley said. "We remember that we're all in this together. All our last names are on the back of that jersey, and the front of that jersey represents us. What we put on tape, that's all of us."

The Jets schedule gets a little bit easier the next three weeks, as they'll face off against the Miami Dolphins (3-7), Houston Texans (1-8), and the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6).