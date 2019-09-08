C.J. Mosley returns pick for touchdown, Kaare Vedvik misses XP

The Bills have come out throwing against the Jets at the Meadowlands on Sunday and it isn’t working out for them.

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley grabbed a pass from Josh Allen that went off wide receiver Cole Beasley‘s hands and strolled 17 yards for a touchdown. It’s a fine way for Mosley to start his first game with the Jets after signing a massive contract with the team this offseason.

Kicker Kaare Vedvik‘s first game with the Jets is not off to such a hot start. Vedvik hit the upright with his extra point try to continue the struggles that started when he was traded from the Ravens to the Vikings this summer.

The Bills have had Allen drop back to pass on every one of their offensive snaps thus far. The first drive saw him hit on his first five throws, but he was sacked by Jordan Jenkins and fumbled on the seventh play. Defensive lineman Steve McLendon recovered for the first of two first quarter takeaways for defensive coordinator Gregg Williams’s unit.