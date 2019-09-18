C.J. Mosley remains out of Jets practice

Whilee Jets know they’ll be playing without quarterback Sam Darnold this week, it’s been less clear if they’d have linebacker C.J. Mosley back from the groin injury he suffered in Week One.

It will be a couple of days before the Jets have to make any formal injury designation, but the week didn’t get off to the best start on that front. Head coach Adam Gase said at his Wednesday press conference that Mosley will not practice to start the week.

Mosley missed practice all of last week before being ruled out for the game against the Browns. Gase said the team does not want to run the risk of making the injury worse by bringing Mosley back to soon and the Jets have a bye next week, so it may be trending toward another week without one of the team’s biggest offseason acquisitions.

The Jets also played without defensive lineman Quinnen Williams in that contest and he’s also on the side for the start of the practice week. Gase said the rookie’s ankle could be well enough for him to practice on Thursday, however. Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) and linebacker Jordan Jenkins (calf) are also out of practice on Wednesday.