C.J. Mosley ready to lead talented Jets' defense to next level in 2023

New York Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) watches the Carolina Panthers offense during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon - USA TODAY Sports

Since joining the Jets on a five-year deal prior to the 2019 season, C.J. Mosley has taken his game to another level.

Mosley missed the majority of his first season with the team, appearing in just two games due to a lingering groin injury, which later required season-ending surgery. He then opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.



The middle linebacker has returned to the field with a vengeance in each of the past two seasons and has been a force in the middle of the Jets’ defense, recording a combined 202 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles over the past two seasons.



The 31-year-old, coming off his fifth Pro Bowl appearance after a strong 2022 campaign, told reporters following Tuesday’s practice that he definitely feels being in a system with head coach and defensive guru Robert Saleh has helped him take some big steps forward.

“I’ve been getting better every year and I’ve been feeling great coming into camp,” he said. “My mind and my heart has been happy playing football, being here with the Jets. I really feel like I’ve been playing my best ball under this defense with this team.”

Mosley was also named Second Team All-Pro for the fifth time in his career last season. While he’d certainly like to take that leap to First Team honors this season, he has his sights set on an even bigger goal.



“It would mean a lot for sure. Every year I don’t make it I feel like I’m the best linebacker in this league,” he said. “At the end of the day though, that’s not my main goal, it’s obviously to win a championship.

“I want to be one of the best players on this team to help us win. As long as I come to work with the right mindset, the right work ethic, and the right mentality to try to be a champion every single day then the results will take care of itself.”

While the expectations are high for Gang Green after a busy and productive offseason, Mosley is used to those standards having played his college ball at the University of Alabama. He holds himself and his teammates to those expectations as well.

The MIKE linebacker, defensive captain, and leader of this talented Jets defense is ready to do whatever it takes to take this unit to that next level.

"I expect every person to come here every single day ready to be the No. 1 defense and ready to help this team win a championship," he said. "I’m ready for this defense to win a championship."