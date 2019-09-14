C.J. Mosley, Quinnen Williams out for the Jets on Monday night

The Jets will play on Monday night without a pair of high-profile offseason acquisitions.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (ankle) are out for the primetime game against the Browns. Mosley arrived via free-agency with a big-money contract. Williams was the third overall pick in the draft.

They join quarterback Sam Darnold, who is out with mono.

Mosley was having a great debut for the Jets before exiting with his injury. Perhaps not coincidentally, the Jets eventually imploded without him.

Seven Jets are questionable, including running back Le'Veon Bell (shoulder). Bell was limited in practice all week. Receiver Demaryius Thomas, who was traded to the Jets by the Patriots, also is questionable. He has a hamstring injury; he didn’t practice at all this week.

Safety Jamal Adams (hip) and receiver Robby Anderson (calf) have no injury designations for Monday night, which means that they’re good to go.