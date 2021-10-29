The Jets have more hope of linebacker C.J. Mosley playing on Sunday than they do of having wide receiver Corey Davis in the lineup.

Mosley did not play last weekend because of a hamstring injury, but he was able to practice this week and he’s listed as questionable to face the Bengals. Linebacker Quincy Williams (concussion) is off the injury report and set to play.

Davis is listed as doubtful with the groin injury he suffered in practice Thursday. Head coach Robert Saleh said it didn’t look good for him earlier in the day, so the listing comes as no surprise.

Quarterback Zach Wilson (knee), running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring), cornerback Bryce Hall (back), and tight end Trevon Wesco (knee) have been ruled out. Safety Ashtyn Davis (shoulder), defensive end Shaq Lawson (wrist), and tight end Tyler Kroft (back) are the other players in the questionable contingent.

C.J. Mosley questionable, Corey Davis doubtful for Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk