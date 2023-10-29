C.J. Mosley on Jets' resilience after OT win against Giants
After the Jets secured a 13-10 overtime victory against the Giants, linebacker C.J. Mosley talks with SNY's Jeane Coakley about the team's resilience in the challenging, wet conditions.
