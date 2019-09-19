C.J. Mosley injury: Jets could be without star linebacker vs. Patriots in Week 3

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley hasn't officially been ruled out for Sunday's Week 3 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, but it wouldn't be shocking if he doesn't play.

The star linebacker, who the Jets signed to a massive contract in NFL free agency over the offseason, will miss another practice Thursday as he battles a groin injury.

Here's the latest update from Jets head coach Adam Gase:

Adam Gase admitted that the upcoming bye week will play a role when handling C.J. Mosley (groin).



Gase will give Mosley the week to rehab, but it doesn't appear that he will play vs Patriots. And that would be the smart course of action.



— Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) September 19, 2019

Mosley, who didn't play in the Jets' Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Monday night, also missed Wednesday's practice. He was one of 11 Jets players who didn't practice or were limited participants in the session.

The Jets defense already has a tough challenge coming up against a high-powered Patriots offense that's scored 76 points over the first two weeks of the season, and the loss of Mosley on Sunday would be a huge setback. Mosley is one of the league's most talented linebackers. He can stop the run, help out in pass coverage and is a leader on the field.

Mosley made an immediate impact in the Jets' season opener against the Buffalo Bills. He tallied six tackles, two passes defensed, one fumble recovery and an interception returned for a touchdown. Tom Brady and the Patriots offense would benefit greatly without the four-time Pro Bowler on the field.

