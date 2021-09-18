C.J. Mosley : Everybody's gonna have chills, It's gonna be rocking' | SportsNite
Everybody's gonna have chills, It's gonna be rocking' , says C.J. Mosley as the Jets get ready to face the Patriots in the home opener. Head Coach Robert Saleh talks about starting fast this Sunday as the Jets look to rebound from their loss to Carolina in week 1. Jeane Coakley sits down with Saleh on Jets Pre-Game Live, this Sunday at 12pm, only on SNY