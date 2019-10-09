C.J. Mosley “doubtful at best” for Sunday, Chris Herndon dealing with hamstring injury

The Jets will have quarterback Sam Darnold back in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, but their injury report will still have some key names on it this week.

Head coach Adam Gase said at a Wednesday press conference that linebacker C.J. Mosley is “doubtful at best” to be in the lineup this weekend. Mosley injured his groin during an impressive Week One performance and has not taken part in a game or practice since that point.

Previous weeks have seen Gase provide a more optimistic take on Mosley’s chances of playing, but said on Wednesday that the injury is worse than the team previously thought.

The Jets wee hoping to get tight end Chris Herndon back in the lineup this week as his season-opening four-game suspension came to an end after last Sunday’s loss to the Eagles. Herndon hurt his hamstring running routes on his own last week, however, and Gase said he will not practice on Wednesday as a result.