C.J. Mosley doing individual drills Thursday

The Jets got quarterback Sam Darnold back in the lineup last weekend and they appear to be drawing closer to getting linebacker C.J. Mosley back as well.

Mosley has been out of action since injuring his groin in the second half of the team’s season-opening loss to the Bills. Head coach Adam Gase said at a press conference that Mosley will do individual drills at practice on Thursday.

Gase said there’s hope that he’ll do more in Friday and Saturday’s practices with an eye toward playing against the Patriots on Monday night. Getting through Thursday’s session without a setback is the first hurdle to clear, however.

Left tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle) and tight end Chris Herndon (hamstring) won’t practice on Thursday. Defensive end Henry Anderson (shoulder) will work on the side and could return to practice on Friday.