C.J. Moore "thankful to be back" from gambling suspension

Safety C.J. Moore rejoined the Lions earlier this month and he spoke to reporters on Thursday for the first time since he was suspended for violating the league's gambling policy.

Moore missed the entire 2023 season as a result of the suspension, which meant he wasn't able to build on the central special teams role he built in Detroit over his first four years in the league. Moore said he was "just being immature" when it came to making the decision to gamble on NFL games and that he's grateful for another chance to play in the NFL.

"It was a lot of uncertainty, but all I could do was just try to put my best foot forward, be a good pro and just try to prepare to come back and I’m just so thankful to be back," Moore said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Moore declined to discuss the details of his gambling habits on Thursday, but said he will be a resource to teammates so he can "encourage them don’t even gamble at all" based on what it cost Moore during the 2023 season.