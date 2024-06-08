C.J. Liu pitches six innings as Sea Dogs beat RubberDucks, 4-2

Jun. 7—C.J. Liu allowed two runs on three hits in six innings, and the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Akron RubberDucks, 4-2, in an Eastern League game on Friday night at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Liu struck out nine and walked three to earn his second win of the season. Theo Denlinger pitched two scoreless innings, striking out four, and Felix Cepeda pitched a perfect ninth.

Roman Anthony had a double and scored twice for Portland. Kristian Campbell and Kyle Teel each hit an RBI single, Eddison Paulino added an RBI double, and Tyler Miller had a sacrifice fly.

Alexfri Planez hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning for Akron.

The teams have split the first four games of the series and will face off again at 6 p.m. Saturday.

