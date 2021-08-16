C.J. Henderson delivers standout performance in preseason opener

Perhaps no other player on the Jacksonville Jaguars roster has been subject to more negative speculation this offseason than second-year cornerback C.J. Henderson. After injuries limited the 2020 ninth overall pick to just eight games as a rookie, the team signed a high-profile free agent in Shaquill Griffin at the position and also drafted a corner in the second round in Tyson Campbell.

Pair that with rumors reported last week that the Jaguars could be looking to trade Henderson, and he was a bit of an afterthought heading into the Jags preseason opener against Cleveland on Saturday.

Henderson silenced those critics, though, with an excellent performance in the loss to Cleveland. Henderson was targeted four times, allowing just two catches for 15 yards. He also broke up two passes and finished with the lowest passer rating allowed on the team.

“[He played] 28 plays. He played pretty good,” coach Urban Meyer said about Henderson’s performance. “He didn’t get winning performance, but he got honorable mention. He is very talented obviously, but it’s just seeing him getting back in game mode.”

It’s possible the team could still be shopping Henderson, but he was arguably the most impressive defensive back on the field Saturday. For a team that was once one of the worst against the pass, he may not be a player the team could afford to part ways with.