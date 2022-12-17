A comeback is still unlikely, but a least the Vikings have now scored on consecutive possessions.

Fullback C.J. Ham bulldozed his way into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown run, making the score 36-14, Colts, with 1:13 left in the third quarter.

Running back Dalvin Cook got the offense moving with a 19-yard run on the first play of the possession. Justin Jefferson caught an 18-yard pass and K.J. Osborn’s 15-yard reception put the Vikings in scoring position.

Indianapolis did put up three points after Minnesota’s first touchdown, with Chase McLaughlin’s 52-yard field goal. He’s not hit five field goals on the day, with three coming from inside 30 yards.

Minnesota will try to get another defensive stop to keep itself in the game.

After C.J. Ham touchdown, Vikings trail Colts 36-14 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk