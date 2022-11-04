C.J. Garner-Johnson after Week 9 win vs. Texans
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Garner-Johnson after their Week 9 win against the Houston Texans.
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Garner-Johnson after their Week 9 win against the Houston Texans.
Five things to watch and a prediction for the Packers' Week 9 showdown with the Lions.
Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks released his top three schools and his commitment date on Thursday.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) Ray Guy, the first punter to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Thursday. In 2014, he became the first player to make be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame exclusively for his punting. ''Ray Guy was a football player who punted,'' the late John Madden said in 2014 before he presented Guy for induction into the Hall of Fame.
Before the season, Jets coach Robert Slaeh said Joe Flacco should be an NFL starter, and when Zach Wilson was injured at the start of the season, Saleh made Flacco the Jets’ starter. So Flacco was surprised last week when he found out he had been demoted to third string. The Jets made Flacco inactive [more]
Another shake up to the #49ers RB depth chart after the Jeff Wilson Jr. trade:
A Dallas coach gave a stunning compliment to Parsons; Jimmy Johnson's side of the divorce story, could the Cowboys have two 1,000-yd RBs? | From @ToddBrock24f7
Did the Bears get fleeced for Chase Claypool? Not get enough for Roquan Smith? Josh Schrock digs into the post-trade deadline overreactions.
Ty Gibbs knew his teammate had to win the final regular-season race to qualify for the Xfinity Series championship. Had he just settled for second place, Gibbs and Jones would have both advanced to Saturday's title race to give Joe Gibbs Racing a pair of Toyotas in the winner-take-all four-driver championship finale at Phoenix Raceway. “It comes down to just caught in the moment, and you know, selfish actions led to that,” Gibbs said Thursday at the Phoenix Convention Center.
Over its last four games, the Titans' defense has done something no other defense in the Super Bowl era has done.
The Dolphins pulled off the blockbuster of the NFL trade deadline thanks to a series of moves dating back to a controversy at the 2016 draft.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 9's top running back plays. (Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports)
Chase Claypool was a rising NFL star after his superb 2020 rookie season. From there his production dropped, however.
Jermain Crowell, who guided Belleville to last season’s Michigan high school football Division 1 state championship, has been suspended by the school.
USA TODAY Sports examines which teams have the best Super Bowl chances for the rest of the year, including some teams struggling right now.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum talks the impact of Tennessee at Georgia this weekend as well as Michigan at Ohio State to close out the Big Ten regular season.
The Eagles beat the Texans 29-17 on Thursday night to improve to 8-0 on the season. By Dave Zangaro
The Bears undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin hasn't played much in the 2022 NFL season, but he could be in line for a big bump to his snap count.
New Bills RB Nyheim Hines said he's thrilled to be playing in an offense with Josh Allen at quarterback.
Earlier in this postseason, when everything seemed to break the Phillies' way, the ball would have clanged off Chas McCormick's glove. But everything is not breaking the Phillies' way anymore and you can feel the tide turning. By Jim Salisbury
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 9. The Bills will beat the Jets and the Eagles will improve to 8-0.