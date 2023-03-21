C.J. Gardner-Johnson says Lions roster 'a little better' than Eagles after signing with Detroit

Recency bias is in full effect with new Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson told reporters at his introductory press conference in Detroit that the Lions roster is an upgrade from the Philadelphia Eagles, the team he just departed from.

“To be honest with you, it’s a little better, but that’s just on me,” Gardner-Johnson said. “Everybody can look from the outside looking in, but that’s just on me, from the outside looking in, but this team has talent. This team, we can win the division, possibly win the division. Everybody should feel that way, but when I look at a team coming from where I came from, and the teams I’ve played on that won multiple divisions, been to playoff games, and been to the Super Bowl, this team has what it takes to get there, win the division and get to the playoffs.”

Saftey C.J. Gardner-Johnson signed with the Detroit Lions after spending last season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gardner-Johnson signed a one-year deal with the Lions on Monday after spending last season in Philadelphia. Gardner-Johnson led the NFL in interceptions in 2022 and helped the Eagles capture the NFC East title, win the NFC Championship game and make a Super Bowl 57 appearance.

Gardner-Johnson’s comments are surprising because the Lions haven’t won a division title since 1993, the Lions haven’t sniffed the postseason since 2016 and the franchise has never made a Super Bowl appearance.

The Lions did, however, finish above .500 last season for the first time since 2017.

Nevertheless, maybe it’s a new era in Detroit. The Lions have aggressively tried to upgrade their roster this offseason. Gardner-Johnson, running back David Montgomery, cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley and Cameron Sutton are some of the notable additions the team added in free agency. The Lions also own two first-round picks in this year’s draft.

Gardner-Johnson and the Lions should feel optimistic about the direction the franchise is headed, but it’s too soon to start dancing in Motown.

