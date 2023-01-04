The Eagles started the clock on the return to active duty for a couple of defensive players Wednesday.

The team announced that safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive end Robert Quinn have both been designated for return from injured reserve. Both players will be able to practice with the team immediately and they can be activated at any point in the next 21 days.

Gardner-Johnson lacerated his kidney against the Packers in Week 12 while Quinn hurt his knee and had arthroscopic surgery in early December.

Head coach Nick Sirianni also said in his press conference that defensive end Josh Sweat was in the facility. Sweat hurt his neck last Sunday and Sirianni said he is day-to-day.

Offensive lineman Brett Toth was also designated to return. Toth tore his ACL in Week 18 last season and has not played at all this year.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Robert Quinn return to practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk