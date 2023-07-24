C.J. Gardner-Johnson leaves practice with leg injury

Detroit Lions training camp offered up its first injury on Monday morning, and it’s not a good one. Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a leg injury that had both him and his teammates in obvious concern.

Gardner-Johnson suffered the non-contact injury to his right leg in the Monday morning practice session. He was carted off the field and did not return.

The veteran free agent was one of the key offseason acquisitions for the Lions. He is expected to start as the team’s slot defender and also play some deeper safety role as well.

Gardner-Johnson missed five games for the Eagles in 2022 with a lacerated kidney, but no leg injuries recently.

