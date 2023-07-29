C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee) returns to Detroit Lions practice; rookie Antoine Green out

Five days after being carted off the field with a knee injury, C.J. Gardner-Johnson is back practicing for the Detroit Lions.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Gardner-Johnson will be a limited participant in Saturday's training camp practice, the Lions' first open to the general public.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) talk during training camp at team headquarters in Allen Park on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Gardner-Johnson suffered a knee injury in team drills Monday, in the Lions' second practice of summer. He couldn't put any pressure on his right leg as trainers helped him onto a medical cart, but tests showed no structural damage in his knee.

Gardner-Johnson did some light running and shuffling with the rest of the Lions' rehab group during Friday's practice and is scheduled to take part in individual drills Saturday, Campbell said.

"Just to get back there and get in the flow with the rest of those DBs, get on the back end with communication, that's always going to be important," Campbell said. "So it'll be good in any capacity to get him out there."

Rookie receiver Antoine Green will not practice Saturday after leaving Friday's practice early with heat exhaustion.

Green walked off the field with trainers and was put in an ice bath after practice, with team and EMS personnel monitoring his body temperature.

