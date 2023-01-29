C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Ian Book among ex-Saints going to Super Bowl LVII with Eagles

Quite a few former New Orleans Saints players are going to be competing in Super Bowl LVII with the Philadelphia Eagles, who dismantled the San Francisco 49ers in a blowout win during the NFC championship game on Sunday.

The biggest name is defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who joined the Eagles in a preseason trade after contract extension talks broke down with New Orleans. He’s been a big player with Philadelphia and tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions during the regular season.

But Gardner-Johnson is joined by several former teammates, including second-year quarterback Ian Book, who is third on the Eagles depth chart behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew. Book was drafted in the fourth round by the Saints in 2021 but was waived after their 2022 training camp. Here’s the full list of former Saints players on Philadelphia’s roster:

Philadelphia Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles RB Boston Scott

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Philadelphia Eagles QB Ian Book

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles C Cameron Tom (practice squad)

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire