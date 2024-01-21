C.J. Gardner-Johnson hands interception back to Baker Mayfield

Apparently, Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson watched enough tape this week. The contentious defender, who made headlines this week with some less-than-complimentary comments about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (to which Mayfield responded that Gardner-Johnson needed to watch more game tape) picked Mayfield off with 11:21 left in the first quarter. Mayfield was trying to hit receiver Mike Evans, and Evans had some hands issues here.

OMG, CJGJ flips the ball to Baker after the interception pic.twitter.com/Kxs4RqKIdD — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) January 21, 2024

This was not the only time early in the game that a Buccaneers player had issues catching the ball — on the drive after the interception, cornerback Jamel Dean dropped a sure-fire interception from Jared Goff in the end zone. The Lions kicked a field goal to go up 3-0 after that.

#Lions Goff YIKES! Jamel Dean dropped an easy INT in end zone.pic.twitter.com/ZeLApHzDhP https://t.co/IDSbmpcyVf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 21, 2024

