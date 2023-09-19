C.J. Gardner-Johnson feared to have suffered torn pectoral muscle in Week 2 vs. Seahawks
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson feared to have suffered torn pectoral muscle in Week 2 vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
Montgomery was having a huge day for the Lions until a Seahawks defender grabbed his foot during a tackle.
The pass rush wasn't good enough vs. Geno Smith. Jared Goff threw a crucial late pick 6. And yet, for a franchise all too accustomed to losing, there was still a sense that one game won't define this season.
The Lions kept their momentum from late last season going.
The Seahawks reinvented themselves on the fly.
T.J. Watt made some history in the second quarter on Monday night.
Larson is now +400 to win the 2023 title and is slightly ahead of William Byron, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin.
The Chicago Cubs, mired in a 2-8 stretch, are reeling at the worst possible time.
Deshaun Watson's struggles with the Browns continue.
The injuries just won't stop. Andy Behrens is here to help fill the holes on fantasy rosters with his priority adds for Week 3.
The Chargers have blown two fourth-quarter leads and sit at 0-2.
Jonathan Weitz was the backup kicker for the past three seasons but wasn't on the roster to start 2023.
Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant reactions to every game from the Week 2 Sunday slate of NFL games. Jason and Frank start off by deciding where every 0-2 team is on the panic meter before diving into the rest of the games and deciding which teams they have the most faith in moving forward.
The Seahawks had a huge bounce-back performance in an overtime win at Detroit. Scott Pianowski examines that and more fantasy developments from Week 2.
The Dodgers, Orioles and Rays joined the Braves in the 2023 postseason field with wins this weekend.
For all the grief the NFC South received this offseason, the North has looked considerably worse through two weeks and might be the worst division in football.
Young faced a stiff test against a stout Saints defense for his Panthers home debut.
Jaylen Waddle took a helmet-to-helmet hit from Pats rookie linebacker Marte Mapu.