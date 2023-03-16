C.J. Gardner-Johnson doesn’t seem thrilled with the free-agent market so far

C.J. Gardner-Johnson entered the 2023 NFL free agency process with the understanding that he’d have a huge market as one of the top young safeties in the NFL.

Gardner-Johnson was traded to the Eagles during the 2022 preseason and promptly helped elevate the defense to one of the NFL’s top units.

If not for a lacerated kidney that cost him five games, Gardner-Johnson likely would have been a Pro Bowler and All-Pro after being a co-leader in interceptions with six total.

On Thursday, the free-agent defensive back tweeted and then deleted a post about disrespect.

