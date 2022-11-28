The Eagles and Packers both will play the second half without a key safety.

The Packers ruled out Darnell Savage with a foot injury. He was injured on the third play from scrimmage while trying to tackle Jalen Hurts on the quarterback’s 24-yard run.

It was Savage’s first snap of the game after he didn’t start. He first entered the game in the team’s dime package.

Rudy Ford is at safety and Keisean Nixon in the slot.

The Eagles are without C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who leads the league with six interceptions. He injured his ribs on a 21-yard reception by Christian Watson on a fourth-and-five conversion in the second quarter.

Gardner-Johnson appeared in a lot of pain as he was carted to the training room from the sideline.

Reed Blankenship, who had played two career defensive snaps before tonight, replaced him and has an interception and three tackles.

A.J. Brown scored with 7:19 remaining in the third quarter on a 6-yard pass from Hurts, giving the Eagles a 34-20 lead.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Darnell Savage ruled out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk