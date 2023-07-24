C.J. Gardner-Johnson carted off at Lions practice with leg injury

Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson's first Lions training camp took a wrong turn on Monday.

Multiple reports from the team's workout note that Gardner-Johnson was carted off the field during practice. Gardner-Johnson suffered a right leg injury and Tim Twentyman of the team's website reports that Gardner-Johnson was "visibly upset" while taking the ride.

Gardner-Johnson signed a one-year deal with the Lions this offseason after helping the Eagles to the Super Bowl during the 2022 campaign. He was expected to be the team's top nickel back this season.

The Lions also signed cornerbacks Emmanuel Moseley and Cam Sutton as free agents, although Moseley is currently on the PUP list after tearing his ACL while playing for the 49ers last season.