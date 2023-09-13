C.J. Gardner-Johnson asks Detroit Lions fans to wear blue ski masks for home opener

Don’t be alarmed if you see many of the Ford Field crowd donning blue ski masks Sunday for the Detroit Lions’ home opener.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, the hard-hitting and loud-talking Lions safety, asked all Lions fans to show up for the game vs. the Seattle Seahawks with blue ski masks to show the culture in Detroit has changed.

“You’re going to see on Sunday, blue ski masks everywhere,” Gardner-Johnson told reporters Tuesday

Gardner-Johnson wore a blue ski mask in the locker room following last week's win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the season opener, declaring “it’s not the same Detroit” on Instagram live in reference to the “Same Old Lions” mantra that existed for decades and included fans wearing brown paper bags to games during down years.

Gardner-Johnson then followed up the quote with reporters with a tweet, asking Lions fans to reply with pictures of the ski masks they would be wearing Sunday.

SHAWN WINDSOR: Brad Holmes latest Lions draft gem burst onto national scene. It's no longer a surprise.

If you gone have a ski mask Sunday quote this 😈 — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) September 12, 2023

The initial call to action from Gardner-Johnson struck a chord with Lions faithful, who flocked to online vendors to purchase their blue masks: The masks reportedly sold out in the hours after Gardner-Johnson’s tweet but are available again now on Amazon.

A few hours later, Gardner-Johnson gave another public service announcement, assuring the call for ski masks had no ill intent behind it.

I’m not promoting violence this football related !!! — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) September 13, 2023

The two tweets gained a lot of traction with Lions fans replying with receipts for ski masks or anticipation for the atmosphere for the opener. Fans are salivating for Lions games in Detroit, selling out season tickets for the first time in Ford Field history and traveling in droves to Kansas City for last week's opener.

READ MORE: Lions QB Jared Goff: 'Cool' to be in same company as Rodgers, Brady with INT-less streak

Head coach Dan Campbell said he expects a raucous atmosphere in Ford Field and now many of the screaming fans could be rocking blue balaclavas thanks to Gardner-Johnson.

"I know what Arrowhead is, and it was loud," Campbell said Monday. "I expect it to be louder than that, I really do. I just know our fans. And it’s going to be — it’ll be to the point where you can’t hear yourself think. For them, anyway."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: C.J. Gardner-Johnson asks Detroit Lions fans to wear blue ski masks