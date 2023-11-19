C.J. Gardner-Johnson appears to give his return date to the Lions defense

It’s been over two months since the Detroit Lions lost veteran defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a torn pectoral muscle. “CJGJ”, or “Ceedy Deuce”, has been missed for both his playmaking ability and his relentless intensity and presence on the field and in the locker room.

In a profane-laden live stream at the end of Detroit’s Week 11 win over the Chicago Bears, Gardner-Johnson gave a much-anticipated update on his progress toward returning to action. After initially stating he’ll be back playing in two weeks, Gardner-Johnson said “y’all got three weeks to get your (censored) together.”

It requires some context from the whole rant, but that sure seems to be what the enthusiastic Gardner-Johnson is saying.

That three-week window would be when the Lions meet the Bears again in Chicago in Week 14 on December 10th.

Again, this is extremely “not safe for work” or for sensitive ears:

CJ Gardner-Johnson reacts to the Aidan Hutchinson GW sack I love the fact he’s chirping to his television 💀 I know we got contracts to shell out, but I’d love it if we could find room to extend CJ.. He’s everything the Lions are about 🔥#Lions #OnePride | @CGJXXIII pic.twitter.com/pXABcS5LmI — FυɛӀɛժ ву мσтσωη (@FueledByMotown) November 19, 2023

Gardner-Johnson has shown off his progress in a couple of recent streams as well. Any return from the dynamic defender would be a very welcome addition to the Detroit D.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire