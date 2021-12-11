C.J. Gardner-Johnson activated from IR in Saints last-minute roster moves

The New Orleans Saints filed a series of last-minute roster moves before their Sunday kickoff with the New York Jets, plugging several holes on their lineup prompted by injuries and COVID-19 reserve list placements, including veteran defensive end Cameron Jordan. Most of the additions came from the Saints practice squad.

Here’s what you need to know from Saturday’s update to the daily NFL transactions wire:

DB #22 C.J. Gardner-Johnson activated from injured reserve

Gardner-Johnson was designated to return this week and showed enough in practice to warrant activation for Week 14, which is a big boost to the defense. He’s a sparkplug for the secondary and allows his teammates to move back to the positions where they’ve played their best football — like defensive back P.J. Williams, who can slide back into his dime back role as a flexible safety-corner hybrid.

WR #17 Kevin White elevated from practice squad

White was re-signed to the practice squad earlier this week, and absences to the receiving corps (losing Ty Montgomery to the COVID-19 reserve list, while Lil’Jordan Humphrey was limited with a hamstring injury) necessitated a reunion. Look for him to back up Tre’Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, and Kenny Stills.

WR #18 Easop Winston Jr. elevated from practice squad

The Saints needed someone to fill in on special teams as a punt and kickoff returner with Deonte Harris suspended, and Winston was the most logical fit. Maybe Winston’s time on the practice squad has helped him pick up the playbook and help do more than return kicks.

LB #42 Chase Hansen elevated from practice squad

Kaden Elliss and Pete Werner missed time in practice this week, so there was a spot open in the linebacker rotation — particularly in coverage on special teams. Look for Hansen to help out in the kicking game while Demario Davis and Kwon Alexander continue to see most of the snaps available on defense.

OL #77 James Carpenter elevated from practice squad

Carpenter was just signed this week as a free agent and he’s already been called up to the active roster. He probably won’t get many snaps as a backup behind Calvin Throckmorton, Cesar Ruiz, Will Clapp, and Caleb Benenoch, but it’s good to have another reserve ready to go on game days.

TE #86 Ethan Wolf elevated from practice squad

Wolf has spent most of two seasons on the Saints practice squad developing as a blocking specialist. Adam Trautman is still out of action with a knee injury so Wolf is another option behind Nick Vannett, Garrett Griffin, and Juwan Johnson.

