C.J. Coldon’s emergence a revelation for Oklahoma Sooners’ defense

Some players have a knack for attacking the football. It’s something that can be trained and developed. However, players like C.J. Coldon appears naturally adept at playing the ball when it’s in the air.

Coldon, a summer transfer from Wyoming, has emerged of late to start for the Oklahoma Sooners in the secondary. After playing a rotational role in his first six appearances, he’s seen his snap count rise dramatically over the last three weeks. Starting with the Baylor game, he’s played 66, 86, and 101 snaps. He’s started the previous two games for the Sooners and played 101 of 102 snaps in the win over Bedlam.

He leads the team in interceptions with three (a fourth one was called back against West Virginia) and had a strong performance in the Sooners’ win over Oklahoma State. Coldon was targeted 16 times by Spencer Sanders, but allowed just seven receptions, according to Pro Football Focus. While he allowed 98 receiving yards in the game, 47 came on one play, a catch and run by Braydon Johnson. On the other 15 targets, Coldon allowed just 3.4 yards per target.

In Bedlam, Coldon was flying around the football. In addition to his interception, Coldon had two more pass breakups, one of which was nearly another pick.

He was an important addition, and though eligibility requirements held up his arrival to Oklahoma, his presence provided some much-needed depth to Oklahoma’s secondary.

“And he never asked for anything,” Brent Venables said when asked how the Sooners determined he’d be a good fit. “He didn’t want me to explain to him how quickly he could become the starter, things like that. So, just he was thankful to have an opportunity to come. And everybody that I had spoken to spoke very highly of him from the standpoint of work ethic and competitiveness, great teammate, things of that nature.”

Coldon is tied for fourth in the Big 12 in passer rating allowed at 53.9 and is tied for second in the conference in interceptions. He ranks 11th in coverage grade according to Pro Football Focus.

Heading to Lubbock against a Texas Tech Red Raiders team that averages nearly 300 passing yards per game, Coldon will be relied upon again for a heavy snap count and to be a playmaker on the outside.

When he’s played, C.J. Coldon has found a way to be around the football. As he continues to get comfortable in his starting role, there may be more highlights like this one in Oklahoma’s future.

𝗝𝗨𝗠𝗣𝗠𝗔𝗡. CJ Coldon with 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘥 😮‍💨#OUDNA | 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/LgRpy3nS36 — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 15, 2022

