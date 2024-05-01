C.J. Charleston transfer: What to know as Michigan football lands Youngstown State WR

Sherrone Moore checked off another first as he takes off the Michigan football program on Wednesday: add a skill position through the transfer portal.

Youngstown State receiver C.J. Charleston announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has committed to the Wolverines for the upcoming 2024 season.

Charleston — a 6-foot wide receiver out of Gates Mill, Ohio — comes to the Wolverines after finishing the 2023 college football season as the No. 3 wide receiver at Youngstown State, finishing with career bests in receiving yards (503), receptions (33) and receiving touchdowns (four). He was offered by Moore and on Monday.

As noted by Josh Henschke of Michigan Rivals, Charleston has a previous tie to the Michigan program, as Wolverines offensive analyst Josh Sinagoga was his wide receivers coach at Youngstown State from 2020 to 2021. Charleston finished with 23 receptions for 259 receiving yards in his two seasons under Sinagoga.

Charleston will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Wolverines, as he missed the entire 2022 season with a torn Achilles injury and still has his COVID-19 extra year of eligibility to use from the NCAA.

Here's what you need to know about Charleston as he transfers to play for the Wolverines this upcoming season:

C.J. Charleston stats

Charleston is coming off his best year at Youngstown State, finishing with 503 receiving yards on 33 receptions with four receiving touchdowns. His best game this past season came against Robert Morris, against whom he had six receptions for 83 receiving yards. He missed the entire 2022 season after sustaining an Achilles injury during fall camp.

Career: 61 receptions for 867 passing yards with four receiving touchdowns; three kickoff returns for 73 yards

2023: 33 receptions for 503 receiving yards with four receiving touchdowns; one kickoff return for 30 yards

2022: N/A (injured)

2021: 16 receptions for 147 receiving yards with zero touchdowns; one kickoff return for 23 yards

2020: Seven receptions for 112 receiving yards with zero touchdowns

2019: Five receptions for 105 receiving yards with zero touchdowns; one kickoff return for 20 yards

C.J. Charleston highlights

Here's a highlight of Charleston from this past season at Youngstown State, where he reeled in a 72-yard touchdown pass from Mitch Davidson against Illinois State:

C.J. Charleston 247 rankings

Transfer: N/A

Recruit: N/A

Charleston did not receive a ranking as a transfer or a high school recruit, according to his 247Sports Composite ranking profile. In high school, Charleston was mainly a running back as he rushed for 2,385 yards on 198 carries with 49 rushing touchdowns as a senior at Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills, Ohio.

