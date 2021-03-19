C.J. Beathard visiting Jaguars

The Jaguars are expected to add a quarterback with the first pick of April’s draft, but the depth chart might expand before Trevor Lawrence comes off the board.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that former 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard is visiting with the team for a tryout.

Gardner Minshew and Jake Luton are currently the quarterbacks on the roster in Jacksonville. Meyer said on Friday that the team is not considering trade offers for Minshew “at this point.”

It’s unclear if signing Beathard would do anything to change that stance, but he would give them another backup who has started NFL games. He started 12 games for the 49ers and completed 58.6 percent of his passes while throwing 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 19 overall appearances.

