C.J. Beathard: Time in offense has me better prepared to start this year

The 49ers turned to C.J. Beathard as their starting quarterback last year after they traded for Jimmy Garoppolo and they are turning to him again this year with Garoppolo out for the year with a torn ACL.

The results last year were not all that good. Beathard completed under 55 percent of his passes, turned the ball over eight times and posted a passer rating of 69.2 while leading the 49ers to one win in five starts.

None of those results are all that surprising for a third-round pick thrust into the lineup for a team that lost its first nine games. On Wednesday, Beathard said he felt the team around him is better this time

“It’s Year Two for me in this offense,” Beathard said, via the Santa Rosa Press Democrat. “With any extra time doing something, the better you get at it. I definitely understand more of the whys, why certain things happen, why this guy we think will be open, why we attack certain things versus certain coverages. There’s nothing you can do to simulate those reps in practice. The only way you can do it is by going out there and actually getting those game-time reps.”

Beathard will be getting plenty of those in the near future. If they don’t go better than the ones he had last season, it’s going to be a very long season for the 49ers.