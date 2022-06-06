Jaguars backup quarterback C.J. Beathard was carted off the field at Organized Team Activities today, and now the team is attempting to determine how serious the injury is.

Beathard suffered a groin injury and will have an MRI to diagnose the severity of the injury, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Jaguars have Beathard penciled in as their No. 2 quarterback this season behind Trevor Lawrence. If Beathard has to miss significant time, they’d likely try to find another veteran. The only other quarterbacks on the roster are Jake Luton and E.J. Perry.

The 28-year-old Beathard is heading into the second year of a two-year, $5 million contract he signed with the Jaguars last year.

C.J. Beathard set for MRI on groin injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk