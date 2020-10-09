The 49ers didn’t list Jimmy Garoppolo on their status report after he had a full practice Friday. But Garoppolo has a high-ankle sprain.

So there obviously is an importance to the No. 2 quarterback for the 49ers.

Nick Mullens started the two games the team’s starting quarterback missed, but C.J. Beathard finished last week’s loss to the Eagles. So who will back up Garoppolo on Sunday?

Beathard will dress behind Garoppolo for the first time since 2018, Shanahan announced Friday afternoon.

“Nick understands the situation (and) understands the business,” Shanahan said, via Keiana Martin of the team website. “He didn’t have his best game. C.J. has been there before. Jimmy has been been there before. Nick just had a rough game and I think he played better than it looked. It’s never as bad as it seems. But that’s kind of a life of a backup.

“It’s kind of tough to earn that spot in practice and really tough if you don’t have preseason games and rarely get in like they did last year. Nick understands. C.J. has been through that since that Oakland game. C.J. came in and played well and I know Nick’s happy for C.J. because they’re close and respect each other. And Nick’s not going to make too big a deal of it. But next time he ever gets this opportunity, he’ll be ready.”

C.J. Beathard will serve as 49ers’ No. 2 quarterback this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk