C.J. Beathard returns to 49ers practice after brother's tragic death

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback C.J. Beathard returned to the 49ers practice field Friday for the first time since his family experienced unimaginable tragedy.

Beathard took part in the 49ers' hourlong practice after spending nearly two weeks with his family in Nashville after the fatal stabbing of his younger brother, Clayton, 22, on Dec. 21. Clayton was a quarterback at Long Island University.

C.J. Beathard said Clayton would text him before every game to tell him he's the best quarterback that he's ever seen. Beathard was among those who eulogized Clayton during the service last Saturday.

"Overall, I'm so beyond blessed for the 22 incredible years that I got to spend with him," Beathard said.

The 49ers held two "bonus" practices this week before opening the NFC playoffs in the divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers' opponent will be determined by the outcomes of the NFC wild-card games on Sunday.

If the Minnesota Vikings beat the New Orleans Saints, the Vikings will face the 49ers in the next round. If the Saints win, the 49ers will go up against the winner of the Seattle Seahawks-Philadelphia Eagles game.

Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was excused from practice for personal reasons, the 49ers said.

Defensive end Dee Ford was seen working out individually with the 49ers' training staff. Ford missed the final three games of the regular season due to a hamstring injury. The 49ers are hopeful and optimistic Ford will be available for the playoffs.

