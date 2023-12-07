C.J. Beathard was limited in practice on Wednesday with a left shoulder injury

Trevor Lawrence isn't the only injured quarterback on the Jacksonville roster.

C.J. Beathard, who seemed to suffer a left hand/wrist injury early in his stint as Lawrence's replacement on Monday night, was officially limited in practice on Wednesday with a left shoulder injury.

The Jaguars visit the Browns on Sunday. Only Lawrence and Beathard are on the roster; Nathan Rourke is on the practice squad.

Rourke played in the CFL for two seasons before signing with the Jaguars in 2023. He has never played in an NFL game; unless the Jaguars sign an available free agent, Rourke could be the backup — or maybe the starter — on Sunday at Cleveland.

Other players not practicing for the Jaguars on Wednesday, beyond Lawrence (ankle), were: cornerback Tre Herndon (concussion), receiver Christian Kirk (groin), tackle Walker Little (hamstring), and tight end Brenton Strange (foot).

Limited in practice, beyond Beathard, were: cornerback Tyson Campbell (quadricep), safety Andre Cisco (shoulder), runningb back Travis Etienne (ribs), defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (heel), running back D’Ernest Johnson (knee), and receiver Zay Jones (knee).