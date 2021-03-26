C.J. Beathard’s contract is a 2-year deal that guarantees $2.7M

The situation in Jacksonville continues to look even more precarious for 2019 and 2020 starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II. The Jaguars are already expected to select quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick, and though Minshew remains on the roster for now and the team said it wasn’t looking to trade him at the moment, that move could now be imminent.

On Thursday, the Jags signed former San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard to a two-year, $5 million contract. The 27-year-old, who was taken in the third round in 2017, saw action in six games this year after starter Jimmy Garoppolo was lost for the season. He completed 63.5% of his passes while tossing for 787 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions.

According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the contract guarantees Beathard $2.5 million.

Updating some contract figures:

— The #Jaguars guaranteed CJ Beathard $2.75M, an indication he’ll be on the roster in 2021 (more evidence Gardner Minshew won’t).

— The #Patriots gave DL Lawrence Guy a 4-year, $11.5M deal.

— The #49ers gave K’Waun Williams a 1-year, $2.378M deal — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2021

Considering Jacksonville just went after a backup quarterback who’s seen action in 19 games over four seasons and has gotten quite a few opportunities (he’s attempted 497 passes on his career), it seems Minshew’s time with the team may be running short.

Minshew has a lot of starting experience (much of it positive), and given his age and development as a sixth-round pick, there will almost certainly be interest in acquiring him. And though he brought a lot of excitement to the city and franchise for a time, if the Jags can acquire more draft capital out of him, it seems they likely will.