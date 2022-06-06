C.J. Beathard carted off the field at practice

The Jaguars may have a significant injury concern with their backup quarterback.

According to multiple reporters on the Jacksonville beat, C.J. Beathard was carted off the field at Monday’s OTA practice. He was down on the field for several minutes before the cart came out to take him for further examination.

Beathard is in the second season of a two-year deal he signed with Jacksonville last offseason. He appeared in a pair of games in 2021 while backing up Trevor Lawrence. Beathard completed both of his passing attempts for 33 yards.

Beathard was a 49ers third-round pick in 2017. He’s appeared in 21 games with 12 starts, compiling a 2-10 record.

The Jaguars also have Jake Luton and EJ Perry behind Lawrence at QB.

Per Eugene Frenette of Jacksonville.com, outside linebacker Jordan Smith also left the field due to injury during Monday’s practice.

