C.J. Anderson works out for Raiders

The Raiders worked out free agent running back C.J. Anderson, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Oakland recently worked out LeGarrette Blount and Bo Scarbrough as they kick the tires on available backs.

Anderson, who is from Oakland, played two games with the Raiders last season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Anderson, 28, lost his job with the Lions last month. He gained 43 yards on 16 carries in his two games with Detroit.

He has worked out with the Texans since.

In seven seasons, Anderson has 3,497 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, while catching 108 passes for 900 yards and five touchdowns.