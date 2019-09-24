C.J. Anderson working out for Texans

C.J. Anderson lost his job with the Lions last Tuesday and he’s spending this Tuesday making a bid for a spot with another team.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Anderson is working out for the Texans.

Houston’s plans at running back hit a snag in the preseason when Lamar Miller tore his ACL. That left them with Duke Johnson as their top back, but they eventually traded tackle Martinas Rankin to the Chiefs for Carlos Hyde. Hyde has seen the lion’s share of the work out of the backfield — 40 carries to 17 for Johnson — through the first three weeks of the season.

Anderson signed with the Lions as a free agent and ran 16 times for 43 yards in his two games with the team.