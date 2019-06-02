C.J. Anderson thinks he’s a perfect fit in Detroit’s offense

C.J. Anderson rapidly went from the street to the Super Bowl last season, going from unemployed to the rams, filling in for injured running back Todd Gurley, and playing well enough that the Rams didn’t miss a beat. So he was a little disappointed that he didn’t have a lot of suitors in free agency this year.

But when he did find his team, the Lions, he thought he was a perfect fit with their new offensive coordinator.

“I just think that meshes well when you start adding Darrell Bevell and what he’s done in the past in Minnesota and Seattle with AP and Marshawn Lynch, Thomas Rawls, you can name back after back,” Anderson told MLive.com. “It was a perfect fit.”

Anderson thinks he can put up big numbers in Detroit’s offense.

“I’ve done everything that a complete back would want to do. I’ve had some times where I’ve put it together for 16 games and you get rewarded with Pro Bowls and things of that nature, and I’ve done it at that level, too. It’s just finding the right opportunity, get another 16 again, put a full 16 together and hopefully find a home,” he said.

As the NFL becomes more and more a passing league, the Lions are bucking the trend this offseason by bringing in people like Bevell and Anderson and insisting that they’ll commit to the run. Anderson hopes he can make that pay off.