C.J. Anderson: I never gave up on myself

Running back C.J. Anderson closed the 2017 season with 1,007 rushing yards, but that didn’t translate into a starting job this season.

Anderson was released by the Broncos in April and found work as a little-used backup to Christian McCaffrey in Carolina. He was released by the Panthers after appearing in nine games and spent a week with the Raiders in early December without getting into a game, so it looked like it was set to be a lost season for the veteran tailback.

Things can change quickly in the NFL, however, and Anderson finally got his chance for the Rams in Week 16. He signed as insurance against Todd Gurley‘s knee injury and wound up getting the start against Arizona. Anderson made the most of it.

He ran for 167 yards and a touchdown and said after the game that he “never gave up on myself” during a trying year.

“I’ve always had the chip. I’ve never stopped playing with the chip,” Anderson said, via the Los Angeles Times. “Every team had a circumstance [for] releasing me. So it’s timing. Opportunity is another [thing]. This actually worked out with perfect timing and I get my opportunity.”

Gurley’s condition is described as day-to-day and could be back in Week 17 with the Rams still playing for a first-round playoff bye. If not, the Rams likely feel comfortable rolling with Anderson against the 49ers.