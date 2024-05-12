C-Falls wins 2 more at Laverne Combo softball

May 12—BUTTE — Maddie Moultray homered twice and drove in four runs as the Columbia Falls Wildkats defeated Lockwood 9-0 at the Laverne Combo Tournament Saturday.

Moultray also threw a complete game in the circle, striking out 13 batters and allowing just three hits in six innings.

Taylor Lingle added three RBIs as Columbia Falls (17-3)) scored six runs in the sixth to secure the win.

Ana Plutt went the distance for the Lions, allowing nine earned runs and striking out three.

Columbia Falls 7, Manhattan 2

Annika Reid drove in three runs on two hits and Columbia Falls finished the Laverne tournament 4-0 with a win over Manhattan.

Italia Hoerner added a pair of RBis for the Wildkats, while Moultray added two hits and threw three innings in the circle.

Haden Peters threw the final three frames for Columbia Falls, allowing two earned runs and striking out four.

Morgan Pavlik picked up both RBIs for the Tigers (16-4).

Libby 6, Florence 1

Paislee MacDonald threw four innings in the circle and drove in a pair of runs as Libby defeated Florence.

MacDonald allowed just one hit and finished with four strikeouts. Carmen Kohler finished the game in the circle, allowing one earned run and striking out three.

Mylie Rayome and Jaycee Wilson each picked up two hits and one RBI for the Loggers (9-9).

Ava Philbrick picked up the lone RBI for the Falcons (14-7).

Dillon 7, Libby 5

Four runs in the bottom of the fifth was not enough for a Libby comeback as the Loggers fell to Dillon.

Rachel Kosters and Lyndee McElmurry picked up three hits each for Libby, which allowed five runs in the first inning.

Auggie Bailey started in the circle for the Loggers, throwing two innings and allowed four earned runs.

Ronan 14, Laurel 2

Nevaeh Perez hit a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs for Ronan.

Nikki Kendall threw five innings in the circle for the Maidens (14-6) allowing two runs on three hits, striking out eight. Kendall added a pair of RBIs at the plate.

Taylor Strecker picked up two hits and drove in two runs for the Locomotives (18-5)

Ronan finished 4-0 for the tournament defeating Livingston also Saturday.

Polson 4, Lockwood 3

Ahrianna Rushing's RBI groundout gave Polson the lead in the third inning and the Pirates did not look back.

Madi Turner threw four innings for the Pirates (16-5), allowing three earned runs on three hits. She fanned three batters.

Samantha Rensvold threw one inning, striking out one and allowing no hits.

Four different Pirates picked up an RBI in the game.

Polson finished the day 2-0, defeating Manhattan 18-2.