C-Falls softball starts hot in title defense

May 25—BILLINGS — Columbia Falls' Class A softball title defense got off to a hot start Friday.

Maddie Moultray threw five innings and only allowed one hit as the Wildkats picked up a 10-0 win over Ronan.

She then threw four innings of one-hit ball at Laurel, in a 16-0 win that also ended after five innings.

The next game is a biggie: A 1 p.m. winners' semifinal with unbeaten Billings Central, the team the Kats beat for their first State A championship a year go.

The tournament started Friday after poor weather at Stewart Park canceled all activity on Thursday.

Ronan 7, Glendive 6

Nikki Kendall homered and Ronan scored two runs in the fifth inning to take the lead and defeat Glendive 7-6.

Kendall went the distance in the circle, giving up ten hits and six runs. She finished the day with 12 strikeouts.

Ally Luedtke went 4-4 from the plate, scoring three runs.

Dawson rallied from 5-1 down in the fifth inning to tie the game after a pair of RBI singles from A Barnick and J Jimison.

Kaydnce Santos gave the maidens the lead with a single in the top of the sixth, Ally Luedtke then stole home on a pick-off attempt to make it 7-5.

Columbia Falls 10, Ronan 0

Columbia Falls scored in all four innings they came to bat, and five different Wildkats drove in a run.

Haden Peters hit an RBI single in the first inning, and that was all the offense Columbia Falls needed to beat Ronan in Friday's second round match-up.

The Wildkats added nine more runs however to take a five inning run-rule victory.

Moultray finished with 14 strikeouts in the complete game performance and hit an RBI triple during Columbia Falls' five-run fourth.

Nikki Kendall started in the circle for Ronan, going 2 2-3 innings and allowing five runs on seven hits.

Naveah Perez picked up the Maidens' only hit of the game.

Lewistown 6, Ronan 4

Ronan scored four runs in the seventh, but Lewistown held off the Maidens comeback for the victory eliminating Ronan from the tournament.

Kailyn Marengo brought in a pair of runs on a single during the seventh inning, and threw 2 1-3 innings in the circle for the Maidens.

Nikki Kendall threw 3 2-3 innings in relief allowing just one run and striking out seven. The Maidens ended up 19-9,

Jaden Martin hit a three-run homer in the third for the Golden Eagles to extend the lead out to 5-0.

Kayla Jenson threw a complete game for Lewistown, allowing four runs on 13 hits. She fanned four.

Columbia Falls 16, Laurel 0

Maddie Moultray and Demye Rensel both homered as Columbia Falls picked up a victory over Laurel Friday evening.

Moultray added four innings in the circle for her second victory of the day, allowing just one hit and striking out nine.

Seven different Wildkats drove in a run, as Columbia Falls scored all 16 runs in the first three innings.

Rachel Miller started for the Locomotives, allowing five runs in 1 2-3 innings and striking out two.

Ava Styles and Charley Mclean picked up the only hits of the game for Laurel.

Columbia Falls faces Billings Central Saturday at 1 p.m..

Polson 7, Hamilton 3

Carli Maley and Avery Starr homered as Polson defeated Hamilton in a second round match-up Friday.

Starr also threw 6 2-3 innings in the circle for the Pirates, allowing three runs on three hits. She finished with nine strikeouts.

Four different Pirates drove in a run as Polson jumped out to a 7-1 lead after four innings.

Mel Race started for the Broncs, allowing five runs on eight hits. She fanned four.

Dawsyn Ekin went 2-4 and drove in a run for Hamilton.

Billings Central 15, Polson 5

Gianna Haney hit a two-RBI double during a nine-run second inning and Billings Central defeated Polson Friday evening.

Courtney and Carlee Hofer and Emirie Hastings each added RBI singles in the inning.

Haney threw a complete game for the Rams, striking out 10 and allowing just four hits.

Samantha Rensvold started for the Pirates, allowing nine runs on six hits in 1 2-3 innings of work. She walked one batter.

Avery Starr took over in the circle for the final three innings, allowing six runs on seven hits. She fanned four and walked one.

Carli Maley hit a two-run homer and McKenna Hanson crushed one over the center field wall for a three-run shot to account for Polson's runs.

Polson faces the winner of Frenchtown and Lewistown Saturday at 11 a.m.

State A

May 24-25, Stewart Park, Billings

(Thursday's games postponed)

Friday

Ronan 7, Glendive 6

Frenchtown 21, Lockwood 3

Dillon xx, Lewistown xx

Hamilton xx, Havre xx

Columbia Falls 10, Ronan 0

Laurel 4, Frenchtown 3

Billings Central 15, Dillon 2

Polson 7, Hamilton 3

Lewistown 6, Ronan 4, lo

Frenchtown 10, Havre 0, lo

Glendive 6, Dillon 1, lo

Lockwood 9, Hamilton 2, lo

Columbia Falls 16, Laurel 0

Billings Central 15, Polson 5

Saturday

Game 15: Lewistown (17-10) vs. Frenchtown (17-7), 9 a.m.

Game 16: Glendive (8-17) vs. Lockwood (8-13), 9 a.m.

Game 17: Winner 15 vs. Polson (19-7), 11 a.m.

Game 18: Winner 16 vs. Laurel (21-7), 11 a.m.

Game 19: Columbia Falls (23-3) vs. Billings Central (24-0), 1 p.m., semifinal

Game 20: Winner 18 vs. Winner 17, 1 p.m., loser fourth

Game 21: Winner 20 vs. Loser 19, 3, loser third

Game 22: Winner 21 vs. Winner 19, 5 p.m., championship

Game 23: If necessary, 7 p.m.