C-Falls Simpson among track record-setters

May 30—Several records were set throughout the state track and field championships held last weekend in Great Falls and Laurel, not the least of which were Flathead High's two all-class records in the boys relays.

The Braves set the 400-meter relay record on Friday and then ended the State AA meet with another all-class mark in the 1,600-meter relay. And those were just two of the 10 all-class records set on the weekend.

Brooke Zetooney set one in Laurel; the Whitefish senior's time of 24.41 seconds in the 200 shattered the 24.75 run by Billings West's Jaeden Wolff in 2022. Wolff also lost her 100-meters record to Helena's Logan Todorovich, who ran the race for the second time all season and clocked 12.04.

Beyond that, 12 class records were set for the weekend, including two by Columbia Falls sprinter Malaki Simpson; he tied Havre legend Steve Heberly's time in the 100 meters, at 10.74 seconds, and moved past Heberly to set the new standard in the 200 at 21.67.

Here is a complete list, with help from Slim Kimmel of montanasports.com:

All-Class

100 meters, girls: Logan Todorovich, Helena, 12.06 (Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 12.08 in 2022)

200, girls: Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 24.41 (Wolff, West, 24.75 in 2022).

1,600, boys: Nathan Neil, Bozeman, 4:04.89 (Weston Brown, Bozeman, 4:10.08 in 2023).

3,200, boys: Nathan Neil, Bozeman, 8:53.19 (Jake Perrin, Flathead, 9:04.35 in 2916).

300 hurdles, boys: Nash Coley, Gallatin,* 36.91 (Jake Larson, Butte, 37.66 in 2000)

300 hurdles, girls: Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 41.86 (Liz Harper, Sentinel, 42.87 in 2013)

400 relay, boys: Flathead, 41.47 seconds (Billings West, 41.49 in 2009).

1,600 relay, boys: Flathead 3:15.92 (Billings Senior, 3:18.01 in 2017).

Discus, boys: Jack Murray, Gallatin, 198-1 (Dan Tabish, Hellgate, 193-7 in 1982).

Triple jump, girls: Ava Kellenberg, Missoula Sentinel, 40-8.25 (Laurel Heggen, Sentinel, 39-9.25 in 2021).

State A

100 meters, boys: Malaki Simpson, Columbia Falls, 10.74 (Steve Heberly, Havre, 10.74, 2003)..

200, boys: Malaki Simpson, Columbia Falls, 21.67 (Heberly, Havre, 21.86 in 2003).

1,600, boys: Ben Bird, Hardin, 4:17.71 (Scott Adams, Havre, 48.4 in 2003)..

400 relay, girls: Whitefish, 47.90 (Whitefish, 48.54 in 2014).

Shot put, boys: Wyatt Miles, Corvallis, 69-9.5 (Chris Emter, Livingston, 58-5.5 in 2014).

State B

400 relay, girls: Missoula Loyola 48.15 (Choteau, 49.33 in 2016).

Pole vault, girls: Brynn Wandle, Huntley Project, 12-3 (Breanna Erickson, Conrad, 11-9, 2023).

State C

100 girls: Brooke Reuter, Savage, 12.34 (Reuter, 12.35 in 2023)..

400 girls: Taylee Chirrick, Roberts, 56.40 (Chirrick, 56.69 in 2023)

Long jump boys: Caiden Sekuterski, Cascade, 22-6.5 (Tyler Bucklin, Outlook, 22-5.5, 1995).

Triple jump, boys: Caiden Sekuterski, Cascade, 48-1 (Greg Stene, Columbus, 45-7.75, 1976).

Pole vault, boys: Blaine Downing, Saco, 15-3 (Rafe Espinoza, Arlee, 15-1, 2001).