C-Falls rallies past Bravettes Tuesday

Apr. 25—COLUMBIA FALLS — Haden Peters threw a complete game, overcoming a three-run home run by Flathead's Kaidyn Lake, and Columbia Falls rallied past the Bravettes for a 10-7 non-conference softball win Tuesday.

Lake's home run capped a four-run first inning for Flathead, and she added a two-run single in the second. In the third Danika Hennell's RBI groundout had the Bravettes up 7-0; from there Flathead (3-2) managed three base runners and Peters struck out six, finishing with eight.

The Class A Wildkats (6-3) scored 10 unanswered runs, though thanks to several Flathead errors just four were earned.

Maddie Moultray, Demye Rensel and Chevelle Bedford all hit RBI singles in a five-run sixth inning; Bedford's hit scored the go-ahead run and two more runs came in on an RBI groundout and a passed ball.

Onnika Lawrence scored twice for C-Falls, and Laynee Vessar scored two runs for Flathead.

Tuesday

Flathead 421 000 0 — 7 10 6

C-Falls 002 035 x — 10 8 2

Lacie Franklin, Ava Bessen (6) and Laynee Vessar. Haden Peters and B Mann.

FLATHEAD — Sawyer VanCampen 1-5, Vessar 2-2, Macey McIlhargey 1-3, Kaidyn Lake 2-4, Olivia Nyman 1-4, Kinsey Lake 0-4, Lacie Franklin 1-4, Ava Bessen 1-4, Danika Hennell 1-3.

COLUMBIA FALLS — Alexa Friske 1-5, Onnika Lawrence 0-3, Peters 1-3, Maddie Moultray 3-4, Demye Rensel 1-3, Bella Mann 0-3, Chevelle Bedford 1-4, K Bubiwsky 1-4, Monica Carpenter 0-3.

2B — Hennell, Franklin, Vessar, Nyman, VanCampen

HR — Ka.Lake. RBIs — Ka.Lake 5, Hennell, Vessar, Rensel 2, Bedford 2, Carpenter, Friske, Peters, Moultray.