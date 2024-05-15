C-Falls Moultray hits 2 HRs in 1st inning of win

May 15—WHITEFISH — Maddie Moultray homered twice during Columbia Falls' 11-run first inning, and the Wildkats downed Whitefish 18-1 in a Northwest A softball game Tuesday.

Addy Bowler hit two doubles, scored twice and drove in two runs for the Wildkats (18-3), who ended the game after three innings under the mercy rule.

Annika Reid doubled, had two hits and scored three times; Italia Hoerner had two hits and drove in two; Haden Peters doubled and scored twice, driving in two; and Onnika Lawrence had two hits and scored three runs.

Moultray pitched one inning before Katie Bulawsky pitched innings two and three for Columbia Falls.

Moultray's two-run homer put her team up 4-0; she added a three-run homer to make it 11-0.