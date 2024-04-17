C-Falls hands Eureka first loss

Apr. 17—COLUMBIA FALLS — Cody Schweikert drove in four runs, two coming on a bases-loaded grounder in the pivotal third inning, and Columbia Falls handed Eureka its first baseball loss Tuesday, 6-3.

Schweikert's grounder to short brought two runs home — one on the throw to first, and another when the throw got past the first baseman — to put the Wildcats (6-1) up 4-3 in the inning.

That came after Schweikert hit a game-tying two-run single in the first.

Reggie Sapa brought home a run with a single to center in the fourth inning and the Cats scratched another run thanks to an error in the fifth.

Rowan Burow's RBI single gave Eureka a 3-2 lead in the second. Emmet McKim drove in two runs in the first inning for the Lions (8-1).

Starting pitcher Jett Pitts went four innings for Columbia Falls, allowing two hits, six walks and two earned runs. He fanned three. Kellen Kroger had two sterling innings of relief to close it out, striking out five.

Eureka 210 000 0 — 3 4 3

C-Falls 202 110 x — 6 6 1

Rowan Burow, Tristan Butts (5) and Rogan Lytle. Jett Pitts, Matthew Mitts (5), Kellen Kroger (6) and AC Chilson.

EUREKA — Lytle 0-2, Burow 1-3, Butts 12-3, AJ Truman 0-3, Emmet McKim 1-4, Tyce Van Orden 1-3, Ashton Wise 0-3, H Grieve 0-1, Michael VanGilder 0-2, Tristan Libby 0-0.

COLUMBIA FALLS — Reggie Sapa 2-3, Dominick Young 2-3, Kroger 1-3, Cody Schweikert 1-3, Mitts 0-2, Pitts 0-2, Dayne Tu 0-2, Dawson Juntunen 0-2, Chilson 0-3.

2B — Butts, Young. RBIs — McKim 2, Burow, Schweikert 3.