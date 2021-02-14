C’est Incroyable! French skier makes miraculous save in worlds downhill

French skier Max Muzaton pulled off an incredible backwards save after falling in the downhill at the world Alpine skiing championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, on Sunday.

Muzaton crashed 22 seconds into his run, bounced back into the air, flipped around and landed on both skis facing the opposite direction. He missed a gate and was disqualified.

About 20 minutes later, German skier Romed Baumann crashed into a Giorgio Armani finish area banner and got up with a bloodied face.

Muzaton, a 30-year-old 2018 Olympian, has a best World Cup downhill finish of fifth. He made one podium in other events, second in a combined in 2017.

